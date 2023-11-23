Bribery or welfarism?

Despite Modi’s aversion to freebies, his party members, like Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, refuse to follow suit, facing stiff competition from the Congress chief ministers in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The SC issued notices last month to governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the central government, and the Election Commission (EC) on a plea seeking comprehensive guidelines to bar political parties from distributing cash and other freebies at the expense of taxpayers.West Bengal, with nearly 30 schemes, exemplifies this trend. In one such scheme, the West Bengal Free Tablet Scheme 2023, around 9.5 lakh students from 36,000 government and government-aided secondary schools, 14,000 higher secondary schools, and more than 600 madrasas will get free tablets. Whether these tablets would be used as an educational or entertainment tool is not certain, but since only twelfth-grade students are the beneficiaries, who are on the verge of their voting age, the motive behind the move is questionable. While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) insists that each and every member of society would benefit from such schemes, the government run by it is riddled with corruption charges as many TMC bigwigs are languishing in jail. The party hopes the beneficiaries of the social welfare schemes—especially women and the rural population—will bail it out during elections. The state government employees, long agitating for a higher dearness allowance, claim that the social welfare schemes are run at their expense.