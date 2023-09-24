Home
Homeopinioncartoon

DH Toon | Lame Duck!

Last Updated 24 September 2023, 01:16 IST

Days after an offensive video from a pro-Khalistan group threatening Hindus in Canada to leave the country went viral, top federal public safety officials and politicians have denounced the 'online hate video' and asserted that Hindus are “safe and welcome.”

However, neither the government body nor the politicians singled out the video by name, according to a report by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

Dominic LeBlanc, Canada’s minister of public safety, democratic institutions, and intergovernmental affairs, said that the “circulation of an online hate video targeting Hindu Canadians runs contrary to the values we hold dear as Canadians.”

(Published 24 September 2023, 01:16 IST)
