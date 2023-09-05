Home
Homeopinioncartoon

DH Toon | Old problems require modern solutions

Last Updated 04 September 2023, 23:55 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India’s economic growth is a “natural by-product” of his nine-year-old government’s political stability, as he expressed optimism that the country will be a developed nation by 2047, with "corruption, casteism and communalism having no place in our national life".

"By 2047, I am sure that our country will be among the developed countries. The quality of life of our people will be on par with the best countries of the world. Most importantly, we will achieve all of this while caring for both nature and culture," Modi told news agency PTI.

Read more

(Published 04 September 2023, 23:55 IST)
BJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiDH ToonCartoon

