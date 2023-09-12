Home
opinion cartoon

DH Toon | Pack Up!

Last Updated 12 September 2023, 00:23 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the sessions on ‘One Earth’, ‘One Family’ and ‘One Future’ during the G20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. “India’s G20 Presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. We actively voiced the developmental concerns of the Global South," the PM said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the Modi government should turn its attention to domestic issues, now that the G20 meeting is over and cited price rise, unemployment, scams and allegations of loot as well as Manipur violence and natural disasters.

(Published 12 September 2023, 00:23 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiG20G20 summit

