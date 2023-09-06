DH Toon | What's in a name?

Invitations sent out for a G20 dinner describing host Droupadi Murmu as the 'President of Bharat' and not the 'President of India' on Tuesday triggered a massive debate and sparked speculation about a possible renaming of the country, with the I.N.D.I.A bloc claiming that the ruling BJP was worried about the Opposition alliance and asserting no one could take away India or Bharat from people's hearts.

The nomenclature in the invite immediately triggered speculation about a possible plan to change the name of the country from India to Bharat, and some suggested that a resolution on the same could be tabled in the upcoming Special Session of Parliament.



