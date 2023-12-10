Check or checkmate for Opposition parties in India

Even if those who have become part of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance do not jump ship, and the BJP has fewer allies of significance compared to 2019, the task is cut out for the likes of Nitish Kumar, Akhilesh Yadav, Lalu Prasad and his son, Tejashwi Yadav. A similar challenge also lies before sub-regional leaders like Jayant Chaudhary, those like Arvind Kejriwal whose politics is not identity-based and even Mayawati, who won 10 seats in the all-important state of UP but has chosen to remain outside of the alliance owing to personal animosity with Akhilesh Yadav.