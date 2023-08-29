China to benefit if BRICS trades in local currency

In the just concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, there were reports that member countries will trade in local currencies.

In 2001, Jim O’Neill, then Chairperson of Goldman Sachs, coined the term BRIC in his report ‘Building Better Global Economic BRICs’. It highlighted the economic potential of the four economies (Brazil, Russia, India, and China), and suggested investing in them. Formalised in 2006, the first BRIC Summit was held in Russia in 2009. In 2010, South Africa was invited to join BRIC, making it BRICS. In the Johannesburg summit, BRICS has expanded to include six more members: Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

In this article, we’ll keep the focus on the five existing members.

Interest in BRICS

Since 2009, BRICS has held 15 summits and has agreed upon three areas of co-operation: political and security co-operation, financial and economic co-operation, and cultural and people-to-people co-operation.

Under financial and economic co-operation, BRICS established the New Development Bank (NDB) in 2015. The purpose of the bank has been to provide financial support to emerging markets and developing countries for infrastructure development, sustainable development, and equity in power-sharing.

Until recently BRICS was not majorly featuring on the West’s radar as a potential grouping of any meaningful consequence. The 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, which upset global supply chains, saw economies looked inwards and regional ties/blocs came into the spotlight. The 2022 Russia-Ukraine war showed how the West, especially the United States, could weaponise the existing financial system against the Global South. These two events broke the already weak global order; this, in turn, led to renewed interest in BRICS, which comprises two of the largest economies in the world: China and India.

Growing trade

Of the many announcements at the Johannesburg summit, the proposal of settling international trade in local currencies has caught media attention. This is aimed at challenging the hegemony of US dollar (USD). A glance at NDB’s lending portfolio shows 67 per cent of loans are in USD, followed by Chinese Renminbi at 18 per cent.