Chinese intrigues

While many rival factional leaders -- both civil and military -- were subjected to Xi’s anti-corruption drive over the past decade, rival factions belonging to Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao were targeted the most. While over 5 million people are said to have been “investigated” so far in the anti-corruption drive since 2012, many of these belonged to the rival factions of Xi. It was reported that over 14,000 military cadres were also dismissed for their involvement in corruption -- given the general practice in the PLA to bribe higher-ups for promotion. In the light of this, Li Shangfu -- who was appointed by Xi only in March this year -- raises a number of questions and the possible influence of other political factions.