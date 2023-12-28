Chopped hands, missing fingers, and the cars they once made

He was convinced that the manner in which he lost his hand was not like how others did while working on power presses (70 per cent of workers who lose hands or fingers in the auto sector lose them working on the press, and the average cost of replacing the parts that cause most of these power press accidents, i.e., the spring and key, is about Rs 14,000 a year). He seemed to berate himself. But for someone like me, who has never worked on a power press, it was impossible to grasp the nuances. Perhaps my lost expression gave my ignorance away, and he tried again. The “veteran,” with the longer experience of living without his hand, seemingly understood and, perhaps to commensurate, narrated his own story. He was done working for the day but was asked to work an hour longer. It was in that last hour—an hour that he was not supposed to be working—that the press crushed his hand. Fairly inexpensive sensors (typically costing less than Rs 10,000) would have stopped the powerful plates of the machine crushing the hand that operated the machine.