Cities need unified public transport networks

Our cities have transport services, not networks. These services – roads, railways, metros, buses, autos and taxis etc. – are often operated or regulated by different, independent authorities, each with its own goals and objectives. This means that while individual services are reinforced or improved with time and investment, there is no mandate to look at the broader picture of how these services connect together. This has led to an inefficient overall system with a direct and unfortunate impact on people. For instance, in a city like Mumbai, despite the vast network of trains, public buses and metro lines, lakhs of people prefer using their private vehicles over public transport.