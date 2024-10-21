Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Compensation cess should go

Compensation cess should go

The states want it to continue—they cite the need for more revenue for their development needs

Follow Us :

Uttam Gupta
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 21:00 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
GSTOpinioncompensationIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us