Devdutt Pattanaik | Did Agastya colonise South India?

Nowadays two ideas are being pushed by social media intellectuals. First, that mythology is history. Second, that Indian culture needs to decolonise itself from foreign influence. This makes rishi Agastya, a highly-venerated Vedic sage, a problematic figure in South India.

As per mythology, Agastya came to South India from the North with Vedic ideas. That would make Agastya an outsider in the South, and so his ideas would be seen as colonial ideas, as he colonises the South by introducing Vedic ideas. The only way to counter this idea is to say that the land south of the Vindhya mountains was always Aryavarta, and Bharatvarsha, from the dawn of time. Agastya just moved from North Aryavarta to South Aryavarta. He did not introduce Vedic ideas, as Vedic ideas pre-existed Agastya in South India. That Agastya is not to be seen as a fountainhead of Vedic ideas in the South, but, merely as a re-affirmer of Vedic ideas.