Does your god approve of homophobia?

Many Muslims are clear they are not homophobic, but God says they should not approve of same-sex relationships. Which is why they do not want pride parades in their neighbourhoods, even as they demand justice, equality and human rights from Western nations. This is rather confusing. Because the son of allegedly the same God, represented through the Catholic Church, guides the hand of the Pope, who recently approved same-sex marriage.

Which message of God is true? There is no way to confirm any of this. They are matters of faith, based on myth i.e. cultural truths.

Performance of heterosexuality

Despite frothy arguments by Hindutva intellectuals, Sanatan Dharma has no such concept of God who demands submission and obedience. But the Veda apparently guides Brahmin counsels, who continue to argue that they know what is good for Bharat culture. This was true in the days of the dharma-shastra. This continues in the time of the Constitution as the entire justice machinery, at the top end especially, is dominated by Brahmins, who insist they are secular. This was more than evident in the recent case where the highest court of India declared marriage is not a fundamental right of gays and lesbians, using complicated legal language, the new Sanskrit.

Basically, the cultured opponents of same-sex marriage are perfectly fine if their daughters discover on the wedding night they are married to homosexual men, and have to live the rest of their lives knowing the husband, for whom they will fast regularly, does not find them romantically or sexually attractive. That their lesbian daughters are maritally raped by husbands to bear the family heir. Marital rape is not a crime in India. Nor is adultery, of men or women. So, marriage can easily be a performance of heterosexual norms, while husbands and wives satisfy their romantic and sexual needs elsewhere, and satisfy reproductive obligations with the help of doctors.

Maybe this was the way in ancient India. Gay and lesbians entered into heterosexual marriage for public satisfaction while indulging in the niyoga (levirate) system to produce babies. Mahabharata speaks of widowed queens and wives of impotent (gay?) kings who go to sages and gods and bear mighty and talented sons for the royal dynasty. Monastery was no escape — the Buddha was clear that gays and lesbians cannot stay celibate.

Twisting cultural truths

The Pope is clear that the blessing will not involve Church rituals and liturgies. He knows there is a very strong Catholic lobby that insists God approves of homophobia. He fears losing his flock to charismatic non-Catholic Churches of the United States, who also believe women have no rights over their bodies and everyone should carry guns, to prepare for the Apocalypse.

The Hindu notion of the divine seems relatively fluid. Shiva becomes a milkmaid in Vrindavan. Vishnu becomes a damsel during the churning of the ocean. As per Brahmin interpretation of this lore, Veda is fine with transgenders, not homosexuals. The latter is Western. And all things Western are now cunningly described as woke. Woke is the most radical form of queer activism that does not accept any structures — be it gender, sexuality, class, caste, race, or religion. The fear of this ‘Cultural Marxists’ penetrating India was one of the arguments against same-sex marriage. The fear of loss of structure is a fear that pervades Manusmriti. There, the worst crime heralding the Dark Ages is inter-caste ‘heterosexual’ marriage.

Rationalising homophobia

In the 20th century, arguments against same sex were about nature. It is not there in nature. One still finds the occasional engineer arguing this on X (formerly Twitter). But scientists have documented same-sex behaviour in over 1,500 animal species. Just Google it.

In the 21st century, the argument is cultural. Culture is based on myth, a cultural truth that makes rational sense to the in-group, not the out-group. So, Muslims argue that God tells them to be homophobic. Brahmins argue that social stability demands gays marry women and lesbians marry men. Judges have protected themselves saying Parliament, like any dharma-sansad, can change cultural norms to benefit minorities. Like that is a priority in a country where even the Global Hunger Index is publicly mocked.

In property disputes, courts will conveniently, after long self-aggrandising speeches, continue to give property away to the hostile ‘family’ of gays and lesbians rather than to their loving but legally-unapproved partner. Courts will turn a blind eye to the fact that most criminals, rapists, and murderers are raised in heterosexual families. No Brahmin will tell the court that as per the great epics of India, children need just one parent: Kanva raised Shakuntala as a single father. Sita raised her sons as a single mother, as did Kunti, Ulupi, Chitrangada, and Hidimba.

Devdutt Pattanaik is the author of more than 50 books on mythology. X: @devduttmyth.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)