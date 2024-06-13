A much-needed dressing down

There cannot be many interpretations when Bhagwat says a true sevak does not have ahankar (ego/arrogance) and works without causing any hurt to others. The tenet “a true sevak maintains decorum…The one who maintains decorum and does his work, but remains unattached, only such a person is sevak’’ has the ring of the Gita but could only be considered targeted wisdom. Prime Minister Modi has called himself the country’s Pradhan Sevak. There were many instances of Modi and other leaders violating decorum during the BJP’s campaign, which was Modi-centred and there was much arrogance on display. The statement that the Opposition is not to be treated as an enemy and the emphasis on the need for consensus should be seen in the light of the arrogant calls for a “Congress-mukt Bharat” and the confrontational politics practised by the BJP under Modi. The statement that leaders made speeches without regard to how they could divide society were meant to convey even the RSS’ disgust at the low-level communal campaign that Modi himself indulged in. Bhagwat’s words on Manipur that the state had been waiting for peace for over a year amounted to a clear indictment of the government’s handling of the situation there.