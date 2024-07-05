A taste of what is to come in Parliament

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the concurrent Rajya Sabha session started on a lively note with both the ruling side and the Opposition trying to be seen and felt, though both went overboard at times. There were contrasts and comparisons between the performances of both sides, and it seemed that both carried into the House some of the rancour that marked their election campaigns. The only business of the Houses was the President’s address to the joint session and the debate on the motion of thanks. Both sides used it as an occasion for political thrusts and parries, and more to attack the other side than to talk about themselves and their ideas and policies. There was little conversation and dialogue, and there was a lot of distrust and hostility. That does not augur well for the coming sessions of this Parliament.