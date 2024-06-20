A textbook case of ideological brainwashing

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has taken its syllabus censorship further and introduced more falsehoods, misrepresentations and evasions in textbooks. It had started the process of rewriting history, reinventing historical personages, and reinterpreting society ever since the BJP came to power.

The latest erasures and revisions are as striking as they are lopsided. All mention of the Gujarat riots and the violence after the Babri Masjid demolition have been omitted from the Class 12 political science textbook on the ground that an “expert committee felt that mentioning a few riots selectively is not good”. NCERT Chairman Dinesh Saklani thinks that students should not be taught about riots because “we want to create positive citizens, not violent and depressed individuals”. Shall we forget the Partition riots, too, then, and shall we keep all strife and unrest in history out of textbooks in the interest of creating ‘positive’ citizens out of students?