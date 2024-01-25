A Trump-Biden rematch seems certain

A Donald Trump comeback is looking increasingly possible. Many contenders for the Republican nomination for the 2024 US presidential election had dropped out even ahead of the primary season, and after Florida Governor Ron de Santis exited the race after the first of the primaries at Iowa, it was just Trump and the former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in the field. But Trump's decisive win in the key New Hampshire primary makes it near-certain that come November, it will be the former President vs incumbent President Joe Biden facing off in the election. Belying the expectation and hopes of sections of the Republican party as well as powerful donors that she was the best bet to best Trump in the race for the party’s nomination and take on Biden, Haley, who was the Trump administration’s Ambassador to the United Nations, was 11 percentage points behind her former boss when the votes in Tuesday's primary were tallied, winning 43% to his 54%. The New Hampshire primary was crucial for Haley's chances because it was her best shot at winning a state as Republicans there tend to be more centrist than Trump supporters. In opinion polls, it was the only state where the gap between her and Trump was narrow enough to bet on her winning. But Trump proved that the issues on which he drove his first campaign -- immigration and the economy and his anti-abortion stance -- remain central to Republicans, including in this east coast state.