A vantage of hope in a world of strife 

The New Year divides time into the past and the future, a past that we think we know and a future that we apprehend is unknown and uncertain. There were miseries, setbacks and defeats in the year gone by in personal life, in the nation’s life, and in the life of the world outside our borders. There were also joys, victories, and things that made our day. Let us not dwell on them. When the sun set last evening, old and tired, the good and the bad went down with it, as they have always done since the first sun set on the earth. When the sun rose today, young and red, it brought new life, leavened with hope, and the future with it. It is human to hope and look ahead, and so we leave the midnight behind and look forward to the dawns in the making.