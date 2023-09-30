A Wednesday: Terror of the traffic kind

The police, ORR-based companies, and their employees should act in tandem to avoid a repeat of such situations in the future. The imminent opening of the metro link between Baiyappanahalli and KR Puram stations should offer some relief. The frequency of the metro service should be increased and adequate first and last-mile connectivity made available so that commuters won’t have to bring out their own vehicles. Work from home arrangements, staggered office timings, BMTC feeder services will all have to be part of the solution. The traffic police should also evolve, in coordination with IT companies, tech-based solutions for an early warning system to alert commuters about traffic congestions well in advance. The bottom line is, Bengaluru, especially its tech hubs, need improvements in public transport of all types and technological and social solutions that make them the preferred way of commuting. The city’s poor reputation on the traffic front is already dissuading investors and leading to flight of capital. The government, too, can no longer afford to be complacent about it. The coming Tuesday will once again be a test for all stakeholders as IT employees return to work after the extended weekend.