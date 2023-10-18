Aspirational, but challenging

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that India would bid for the 2036 summer Olympics is a mark of aspirations and a sign of the confidence in India’s global outreach.

The Prime Minister’s statement at the International Olympic Committee session in Mumbai that India “would leave no stone unturned” in its bid to host the 2036 sports extravaganza showed that the government is serious about its efforts to win it for the country. India also wants to host the Youth Olympics in 2029. Olympics is not just a sports event.

It is also an economic, socio-cultural and political event that projects a country’s soft power as no other world event does. Countries that want to assert or reassert their position on the global arena have opted to stage the greatest show on earth to seek legitimacy, to impress, to make political and diplomatic gains, or to promote tourism and the economy.