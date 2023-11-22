BESCOM must be held accountable

The death of a 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old daughter after coming in contact with a live wire lying on the footpath at Hope Farm points to the criminal negligence of the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), a state government undertaking.

Hope Farm in Whitefield is part of Bengaluru’s IT corridor. The incident took place around 6 am when the woman, Soundarya, was on her way to her mother’s house, carrying her child Suviksha, and accompanied by her husband Santosh.

While Soundarya, who stepped on the wire, and the child were electrocuted, the husband escaped by sheer providence. What was most heart-breaking was that the husband and other onlookers could only watch helplessly, unable to save the mother and daughter.