Brace for a harsh summer

The India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s outlook for the summer is much harsher than in the past seasons, and should serve as a warning and a guide to the authorities and the public. It has been predicted that there could be heatwaves that last 10 to 20 days instead of four to eight days. They can seriously impact people's lives all over India, with it being particularly severe in some areas. The weather agency has identified Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Maharashtra as the most vulnerable states. Water shortages, power outages, and other disruptions can well be expected. The agency does not foresee any serious impact on agriculture as the harvesting of crops has already started. There will be a direct impact on the health of people. The IMD has said who is most at risk and told the authorities to “take proactive measures” to fight the heat.