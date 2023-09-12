Bypolls: I.N.D.I.A gets some validation

There was no single political message from the results of the by-elections to seven seats held in six states across the country last week. All of them were Assembly seats and so the political dynamics of the states where the elections were held and the situation in the particular constituencies decided the nature of the contests and their outcome. Their relevance to national or state-level trends may be limited, but they gave some indications of people’s mood. They also showed the new electoral alliance I.N.D.I.A taking on the BJP and equations among political parties changing from state to state. The Opposition parties won four of the seven contests, and the BJP three. The Opposition parties would be happy with their performance because they are planning to put up a united fight against the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections. They also have high stakes in the Assembly elections to five states that are to be held soon.