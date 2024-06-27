Common exam model undermines autonomy

Some complaints raised about the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) earlier this month by students have snowballed into a much bigger crisis that has gripped India’s examination system.

Many irregularities in the conduct of the NEET-UG have come to light, and a few arrests have been made. Major exams like the National Eligibility Test (NET), the National Common Entrance Test (NCET), and the CSIR-UGC NET were either cancelled or postponed.

The government has suspected that the integrity of the exam process was compromised in the cancelled tests. It has sacked the head of the National Testing Agency (NTA) whose job it is to conduct the examinations, and ordered a CBI inquiry into the alleged malpractices.

It has also set up a committee to examine the NTA’s functioning and recommend ways for fair conduct of exams. It has brought into effect a law to prevent the use of unfair means in exams.