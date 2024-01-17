Congress can’t afford such exits

The Congress party has said that Deora’s departure is inconsequential and will not affect its fortunes in Mumbai or Maharashtra. But parties are impacted in various ways by the actions of their leaders. Deora was not a grassroots politician with a large following. But many others in the party also do not have such following. The party is not in such a strong position as to dismiss the resignation of any leader as inconsequential. Deora’s resignation is not a single, isolated event. It is part of a series of resignations over a period and that magnifies its impact. It has happened when the Lok Sabha elections are very close and would therefore attract more attention. Even if it is true that Deora did not carry much worth when he was in the party, his exit in the present circumstances creates some worth for him that would work against the party. He may also have timed his resignation with the start of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra so that it would attract more attention on that ground as well.