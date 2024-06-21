Deficient monsoon means food worries

There is rising concern over the deficiency in rainfall and the slow progress of the monsoon ever since it arrived in the subcontinent about three weeks ago. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country has received 20 per cent less rainfall since the start of the monsoon on June 1, and it has not made any significant progress between June 12 and 18.

Its progress seems to have stalled in Maharashtra. Though the southern peninsula got above-normal rainfall, other parts of India have seen a 15-70 per cent shortfall. Even in the south, there are many areas, including parts of North Karnataka, that have received less-than-normal rainfall. The IMD has suggested that the rainfall could be below normal in June. June and July are important months for agriculture because most of the sowing for the kharif crop takes place then. The situation should cause concern, though there is no need for alarm yet.