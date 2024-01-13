Delhi must explore Lankan Prez’s idea

However, no further word has been heard from India on this project since Wickremesinghe's visit six months ago. Delhi may appear to be dragging its feet on his invitation to participate in a strategic infrastructure project, but it is also possible – even likely -- that Delhi is waiting to see if Colombo makes good on its promise of full implementation of the 13th Amendment, especially as this project is expected to link India and Sri Lanka through the Tamil north, where there has been no provincial government that can decide on how to utilise land resources. A provincial government elected in the north after the war did not have land powers, though these are written into the 13th Amendment. Most Sinhala nationalists oppose the full implementation of the amendment as it was a constitutional provision introduced at India's persuasion in 1987. The idea of a land bridge has come from a Sinhalese leader with a broader understanding of Sri Lanka-India relations than most. But how the majority Sinhalese perceive such connectivity and its potential impact on the Tamil question is what will make it or kill it.