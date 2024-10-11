Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Do not subject science, scientists to politics

Do not subject science, scientists to politics

The presence of bureaucrats helps the government to interfere in the decisions. The scope for political meddling is complete when the final decision is left to the minister.

Follow Us :

DHNS
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 21:14 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinioneditorialScienceScientist

Follow us on :

Follow Us