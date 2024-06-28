Ensure global giants adhere to labour laws

Leading Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn is in the spotlight after Reuters reported that the company is averse to hiring married women at its plant in Sriperumbudur, on the outskirts of Chennai.

While there is no written policy in place, the report stated that the hiring agencies have unofficial instructions to hire unmarried women. The reasons cited include possible absenteeism, especially due to childbirth, and the fact that they wear ornamental jewellery, which could interfere with the manufacturing process.

A day after the report, on June 26, the Ministry of Labour and Employment sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government on the issue. On June 27, the company informed the Union government that a quarter of its new hires are married women, and its safety protocol, which requires that all employees avoid wearing metal irrespective of gender and religion, is not discriminatory.