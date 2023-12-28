Flights of desperation

The failure of what is considered an illegal immigration plan with the return of a chartered plane, carrying mostly Indians, from France to Mumbai on Tuesday was probably fortuitous.

The plane remained grounded in France for four days after it landed at an airport there for a technical stopover. The flight, operated by a Romanian company, had taken off from Dubai and was headed for Nicaragua, from where the passengers would illegally cross into the US.

The French police detained the aircraft on a tipoff. Of the 303 passengers, 276 have been brought back to Mumbai. Two passengers were detained for questioning in France.

Some passengers have sought asylum in that country, which is also probably part of the immigration plan. There were 11 unaccompanied minors.

The French police consider it more as a case of illegal immigration than of human trafficking.