Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Gaza’s famine is the world’s shame

Gaza’s famine is the world’s shame

Israel has weaponised hunger to punish the people of Gaza and to force them out of their land. This has been its strategy since the 2007 blockade – the restrictions have increased since then.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 22:35 IST
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 22:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinioneditorialGazaFamine

Follow us on :

Follow Us