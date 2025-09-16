Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Metro jam: Between fares and funding

Metro jam: Between fares and funding

Fixed, annual fare hikes ease commuter stress, but profits alone must not drive urban mobility.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 20:35 IST
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 20:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Namma MetrometroOpinioneditorialFundingfare hike

Follow us on :

Follow Us