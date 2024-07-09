MUDA site row calls for impartial inquiry

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah finds himself in the eye of a storm with the Opposition accusing his wife Parvathi of being a beneficiary of a multi-crore ‘land scam’ in Mysuru. But the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is demanding the chief minister’s scalp, may have to do a lot of explaining as the now controversial scheme was formulated when it was in power. According to documents released by RTI activists and the chief minister’s legal adviser A S Ponnanna, Parvathi was gifted a 3.16 acre parcel of land by her brother Mallikarjun Swamy in 2010 on the outskirts of Mysuru. Swamy had originally bought the land in 2004 from two Dalit farmers. This land was earlier sought to be acquired by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the final notification was issued in 1996-1997, with an indicative compensation of Rs 3.2 lakh. However, the acquisition process was dropped in 1998 and the land was denotified during Siddaramaiah’s earlier term as deputy chief minister. After this, the land was purchased by Swamy, and then gifted to his sister.