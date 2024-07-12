Naidu-Reddy meeting: Well begun is half done

The chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, N Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy, have been sagacious in holding talks to end the disputes that have plagued the two states for the last 10 years. Ironically, a state formed on the basis of language had to be bifurcated under the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, 2014. Division always creates problems, and these problems have remained unresolved for a decade. Though Naidu heads the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, and Reddy is a Congress leader, they have joined hands to address their differences at their first meeting in Hyderabad on June 6. Their meeting succeeded in creating a framework for dispute resolution. There will now be two committees: the first comprising the chief secretaries of the two states, and the second comprising the ministers concerned. If these two committees are unable to resolve an issue, it will be brought before the two chief ministers.