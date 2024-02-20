Navalny: Chronicle of a death foretold

Alexei Navalny's untimely death at 47 was foretold, from the time he decided to stand in opposition to the authoritarian and autocratic Vladimir Putin. The Russian President's intolerance of dissidents is no secret. The manner in which many of them have died suddenly is undisguised and leaves the impression that each death is meant to be a chilling message from the top to opponents -- mess with Putin, and you might end up drinking polonium-poisoned tea in a London restaurant, your door handles might be smeared with a killer nerve agent, your plane might crash or you might just be plain shot dead in your Moscow apartment, or you might be found dead in your bathtub of apparent suicide.

The list is long -- the journalist Anna Politkoskaya, the former intelligence officer Alexander Litvinenko, opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, the head of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin. The only one to have survived a direct attack was Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer who had acted as a double agent for British intelligence, long after he had moved to the UK as part of a prisoner swap.