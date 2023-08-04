Nuh: Markings of a made-to-order riot

While there is a mutual blame game between the two sides and among the many who were involved in it in various ways, there are many questions that need answers. Two important questions are: Why was permission given to take out the yatra in a volatile situation; and, why did the police not take the provocateurs into custody. It is the administration’s responsibility to be vigilant against any threat to peace, to take steps to prevent loss of life and property, and to effectively deal with any disruption of peace. But the state government and the administration has been lax in all these. There were specific intelligence reports about trouble during the yatra, but they were not acted upon. The police act only on political cues, and politicians have their plans. Elections are in sight, and so perhaps riots present no surprises.