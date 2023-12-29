Pendency in lower courts is the problem

The Supreme Court has done well to improve the rate of disposal of cases by clearing 52,191 cases till December 15 this year, which marks an increase of 33 per cent over the 39,800 cases which were decided in 2022.

According to an official report, the disposal is the highest since the Integrated Case Management Information System (ICMIS) was implemented in the year 2017.

The court has taken some initiatives this year to improve its functioning in terms of case disposal.

The pendency of cases before five-judge constitution benches has been reduced from 36 to 19. But there are important cases pending before seven-judge and nine-judge benches.

While judgements were delivered in some important cases like the one about Article 370, they are expected in other cases like those pertaining to electoral bonds and the right of young women to enter the Sabarimala shrine.