Rising footfall, familiar policy gap

<p>Karnataka’s recently approved tourism policy marks a commendable step forward, particularly with its ambitious goals and diverse thematic focus. The policy aims to boost domestic tourist flow from 28 crore to 48 crore annually and increase foreign tourist visits from 4 lakh to 20 lakh. It projects the creation of 47,000 direct jobs and seeks to attract an investment of Rs 7,800 crore for tourism projects.</p>.<p>With its 320-kilometre natural coastline, rich cultural heritage, and diverse landscapes, the state is an attractive destination. The policy focuses on a broad array of themes including adventure, culture, cuisine, and health tourism. The ‘One District One Destination’ initiative will develop at least 30 major tourist spots, ensuring that each district contributes to the state’s tourism narrative.</p>.<p>The government also plans to develop 50 land-, water- and air-based adventure tourism destinations by 2029. A collaboration with the Coffee Board of India is set to position Karnataka as a premier destination for coffee tourism. Additionally, the state plans to participate in at least 50 international tourism fairs, to showcase its potential and attract global interest.</p>.Karnataka government has approved Tourism Policy 2024-29: Minister Hebbalkar.<p>However, the lack of a robust emphasis on sustainability, particularly in the ecologically sensitive districts of the Western Ghats, raises significant concerns. Areas like Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru are already grappling with the repercussions of overtourism. Sustainable tourism, as defined by the UN, considers economic, social, and environmental impacts, ensuring that local communities and ecosystems benefit from tourism activities.</p>.<p>An unchecked flow of visitors can strain resources, disrupt local cultures, and damage natural habitats. By integrating sustainability into its core strategy, the state can preserve its natural beauty, protect local traditions, and create a resilient tourism industry that benefits both tourists and host communities. This requires careful planning, stakeholder engagement, and proactive measures to mitigate the negative impacts of tourism.</p>.<p>Karnataka’s tourism policies have historically fallen short of their ambitious goals due to inadequate implementation strategies, accountability, and community involvement. Previous efforts often focused on attracting numbers rather than creating meaningful, sustainable experiences. The failure to address critical infrastructure issues, such as reliable public transport and sanitation, has further undermined the efforts to maximise the benefits of tourism.</p>.<p>Despite branding itself as ‘Incredible Karnataka’ and boasting an array of distinctive attractions, the state’s tourism potential remained untapped. While the new tourism policy is ambitious and promising, its success will largely depend on effective implementation. As Karnataka strives to emerge as a frontrunner in Indian tourism, it must ensure that growth is balanced with sustainability, providing long-term benefits for all stakeholders and guaranteeing lasting benefits for residents, tourists, and the environment alike.</p>