Stop deploying PMLA as a political weapon

The delay in legal proceedings and the apparent arbitrariness in arrests suggest that, in some instances, the process itself becomes the punishment. The lack of accountability for those who misuse this authority is deeply troubling. The PMLA, as it currently stands, grants extensive powers to the ED, which, without proper checks and balances, can misuse it. The government’s standard defence — that it does not interfere in the functioning of the ED — is unconvincing. The perception of the ED as a lapdog of the ruling party erodes public trust in this crucial institution.