The recurring mirage of mega investment

For decades, politicians have spoken about a ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ policy to shift investments to the other regions of Karnataka, but the state has failed to create the required infrastructure or the talent pool to make the rest of Karnataka attractive to investors. While investors continue to prefer Bengaluru and surrounding areas, the government should not lose sight of the fact that the capital city could soon lose its sheen given its crumbling infrastructure, paucity of water, traffic snarls, and other civic problems. While Karnataka has attained the image of being laid back and lackadaisical, states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are considered more proactive and aggressive.