Think of the city’s interest, please

However, the question arises whether the real reason behind these projects being put on the backburner is lack of funds or the politics of denying development funds to constituencies represented by Opposition MLAs. The Congress and JD(S) had alleged earlier that the BJP government had denied funds to constituencies represented by their MLAs. Are the stalled projects now sweet revenge for that? BJP MLAs have indeed alleged so and if that’s true, it will amount to the Congress government cutting off its own nose to spite the face. The development of the city should be taken up in a holistic manner and any piecemeal approach to tackle Bengaluru’s traffic and infrastructure woes, especially with narrow party politics ruling decision-making, would be disastrous. As it is, the areas where these projects are planned have a heavy traffic density and any further delay will only worsen the situation. A case in point is the Ejipura flyover which commenced in 2017 and remains incomplete even to this day.