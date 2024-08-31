UP digital media policy is anti-democratic

By offering incentives and hefty monetary rewards to social media influencers, the policy erases the line between propaganda and objective comment. The propagandists will be paid handsomely every month for promoting and praising the government and its schemes. That would amount to misuse of public funds and can be called bribes in a recognised form, and its legality can be questioned. A section of the social media may thus be turned into an extension of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Doordarshan. The social media influencers who work for the government would lose their credibility, as well, and would be considered as propagandists and advertisers, not trustworthy commentators. They will have to make the disclosure that they are in the pay of the government. What value would their opinions carry then? Issues related to conflict of interest and public trust would certainly arise for many, and for most of them, it will be a Faustian deal. Public comment on government schemes and projects should ideally make valid criticism of their concept, design and implementation to improve them. The government should actually be rewarding those who help it ‘debug’ its programmes and schemes by offering objective criticism.