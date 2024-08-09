Vinesh's victories dearer than gold

While it is unfortunate that Vinesh Phogat has become a weapon to settle scores on social media in a deeply political and polarised country, we should remember that her career transcends the sporting arena. When she won her semifinal bout and looked heavenwards with a mix of joy and relief, there was a sense of accomplishment. Though the feisty grappler didn't have to prove anything to herself, she needed to prove her detractors wrong. They included those who had doubted her abilities on the mat, those who had accused her of playing the system, and those who had vilified her for taking up a just cause. Phogat could have easily focused on training and tournaments and earned more laurels for herself, but she sacrificed almost two years of her wrestling career for women's rights in sports. She was one of the prominent faces of the wrestlers' protest and fought a powerful, predatory regime bent on normalising sexual harassment of women athletes. She slept on pavements, faced police brutality, and almost sunk her medals in the Ganga, but refused to quit the fight. If young women in her sport feel safer today, they know who to thank. That would be Vinesh Phogat's single biggest achievement. It is more precious than a metal she missed out on.