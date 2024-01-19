Widening of conflict is not in our interest

The unusual clubbing by Iran of its enemies in Pakistan with those in Syria and Iraq suggests a belief in Tehran that the Pakistani military allows the JuA to flourish at the behest of higher powers. Thus far, Iran and Pakistan had described their ties as “brotherly”, and managed their tensions, keeping ties cordial. But the tit-for-tat attacks have exposed the fault-lines. Any further escalation may lead to the targeting of Pakistani Shia by extremist groups like the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. After its retaliatory strikes, the Pakistani military has called for “dialogue and cooperation”. China, friends with both, has also called for restraint. The hostilities may end, but Pakistan-Iran ties have clearly changed forever. How it might affect the fortunes of the deeply unpopular Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asim Munir and the Pakistan Army remains to be seen. This is the third time since 2011 that a foreign power has staged an attack deep inside Pakistan, showing the Pakistani military in unflattering light. But as with the US stealth operation to take out Osama bin Laden, and India's Balakot strike, such actions also tend to help the Pakistani military shore up support. India must exert to prevent a widening conflict that could engulf the whole region, whose larger consequences would outweigh any pleasure obtained from scoring a narrow point against Pakistan.