Win public opinion in neighbourhood

The messages of congratulations from Pakistan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally arrived a day after he was sworn in in Delhi, an event to which other leaders of South Asia were invited but not the Pakistani leadership. Leaving them out was seen in India as Modi punishing Pakistan. But Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may have been thankful. The optics of being another South Asian leader endorsing Modi 3.0 with his personal presence may not have played out well back home. Now, both Shehbaz Sharif and his brother, former PM Nawaz Sharif, have conveyed, through the accepted medium of X, their readiness to engage with India. The Sharifs have been open in stating that making peace with India is the only way forward for Pakistan's stability, its economic health, and its security. But Nawaz Sharif's previous efforts in 1999 and 2015 were stymied by the Pakistan Army with Kargil and Pathankot, respectively. Sharif himself was punished with removal, the first time in a military coup, and the second time by a “judicial coup”. This time, the Sharifs have been able to form the government thanks to the Army. Nawaz may have been voicing an institutional rethink by the Army when he said some days ago that Pakistan had been at fault in launching the Kargil operation in 1999 in violation of the Lahore Declaration.