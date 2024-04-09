Elephant continues its rampage

Inflation is consumers’ misery as they must shell out more for the same goods and services. Labour households in India’s vastly informal economy account for more than 90% population. Inflation hurts them the most.

For economists and central bankers, inflation means an increase in the price of a product compared to its price last year. For the people, it is a

different living reality. For them, inflation every year piles on the inflation of the previous years, compounding their misery. As they spend most of their incomes on food, food inflation matters to them the most.