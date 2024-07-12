Energy you bring to work

The energy you bring to your work is critical for success. But consistency is the key to getting work recognised. One must be at it whether one is lauded for the work or not. When you are relentless, you prove your sincerity and commitment. And it is this sincerity that shines through, not the work per se. Even if you are falling short of the agreed list of deliverables for a while, people appreciate your perseverance in ‘getting there. Always lay a claim to progress. Not perfection.