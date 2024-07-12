Energy you bring to work

When all other conditions are favourable, the one factor that makes the difference between success and failure is the energy that you give to your work. Working energetically does not mean that you must just work hard, it means that you build rigour into your work. Your thoroughness must show.
Most of the tasks that precede execution require arduous work, not the execution itself. It is the planning that needs to be thorough, considering the risks, eliminating some of them, and providing contingencies for others.
Most of the demanding work is done before the work actually begins. One must be thoroughly invested in the math before the task commences. One must seek different opinions, procure and allocate resources for each stage of the project.
It also means that you must anticipate and improvise when things do not go according to plan. The velocity of decision making needs to be quick in such situations or else the project can simply slip away from your grasp and become just another bad experiment.
There are two kinds of decisions—fixed and flexible. Fixed decisions have a finality attached. They cannot be changed going forward. If you fail you are likely to lose everything you invest—time, money and resources. All gone forever. What’s worse is you lose the trust of people.
Flexible decisions are the opposite. You can dive right in, monitor and change your decision when required. You stand to lose a lot less in this case. However, these decisions are low-impact decisions as compared to fixed decisions which are high-impact decisions.
I have noticed that fixed decisions require way too much rigour and energy to plan and execute. They have long-term consequences. A flexible decision is reversible. One can afford to be whimsical, enjoy plenty of free time to pursue pet projects. You can switch your work on or off whenever you want. This kind of decision requires far less planning and rigour.
The energy you bring to your work is critical for success. But consistency is the key to getting work recognised. One must be at it whether one is lauded for the work or not. When you are relentless, you prove your sincerity and commitment. And it is this sincerity that shines through, not the work per se. Even if you are falling short of the agreed list of deliverables for a while, people appreciate your perseverance in ‘getting there. Always lay a claim to progress. Not perfection.