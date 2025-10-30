<p class="bodytext">When I landed in London from Seattle after an hour's delay, I had missed my connecting flight to Bengaluru — and there were none available for the next 24 hours. It was going to be a long wait at the airport. The airline provided food coupons and asked us to rest as best as we could while we waited. But there were so many stranded passengers like me that there weren't enough seats to relax in, and there were long queues formed for food and water bottles.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I was exhausted after my flight and approached the British Airways counter to see if they could put me on any alternate route to Bengaluru. The only option was to fly via Muscat. I immediately agreed—anything was better than waiting an entire day.</p>.A close shave with politics .<p class="bodytext">After landing in Muscat, I looked around and noticed I was perhaps the only woman there with a large bindi. A few people glanced at me curiously, and I felt a little self-conscious initially. Just then a kind woman in a burqa helped me with directions and made me feel comfortable. I boarded the connecting flight to Bengaluru with her assistance.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I was thrilled to get an exit-row seat where I could stretch my legs after more than 20 hours of travel. Tired, hungry and anxious because I hadn't yet informed my family about the change in flight and route, I settled in. Just then, a tall, robed gentleman took the seat next to me. It was my first close encounter with someone from the Arab world.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Once seated, he began speaking on his phone, and I happened to overhear familiar names — 'Bhagirath' and 'Narayan'. I looked up in surprise. He noticed and, with a smile, asked if I would like to use his phone to make a call. I jumped at the offer and quickly informed my husband about my new flight details and arrival time in Bengaluru. Relieved, I thanked him profusely.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Soon, a wave of exhaustion took over, and I fell asleep. All of a sudden, I woke up to the unbelievable and irresistible aroma of <span class="italic"><em>sambar</em></span>. For a moment, I was disoriented — I looked out of the window to see the shimmering green waters of the Arabian Sea below. The aircraft seemed to float in stillness, and before me was a steaming hot plate of <span class="italic"><em>idli</em> </span>and <span class="italic"><em>sambar</em></span>.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At that instant, I felt as though I had reached heaven. I thought this must be how the gods feel in heaven. In all my countless trips, I have never had such a beautiful, comforting experience. I can never forget this beautiful experience of warmth and the unforgettable taste of home.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Thank you, Muscat!</p>