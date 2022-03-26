Birbhum killings condemnable

The nine killings in West Bengal’s Birbhum district this week are reminders of the culture of violence that has become a part of politics in the state. A local leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was first killed, and eight others were killed soon after that in a most gruesome manner, in an act of revenge. All of them belonged to the minority community and included women and children. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned the killings and visited the homes of those who were killed. But she has also said that similar killings have taken place in other states and there was the possibility of a conspiracy to malign the image of the state. That was most inappropriate and takes away from her concern and dilutes her condemnation. The killings have to be condemned absolutely, without any conditions and qualifications. The state government and the chief minister should accept responsibility for such violence and murderous events in the state. Till this is done, there cannot be genuine reform and improvement in politics.

The West Bengal police have ruled out any political angle in the killings. The person who was first killed was a local leader of the TMC and those killed later included supporters of the party. But that does not mean the killings were not political. It is the tradition of political violence that is entrenched in the state that has led to the killings. The Trinamool Congress has inherited that legacy of violence from the Congress of the 1970s and the Left Front later. The party has benefitted from it and has used the same to its advantage. In vast areas of the state, the rule of law has been subordinated to politics. It is a politics vitiated by corruption, mob action and personal and vested interests. That culture finds expression in violence.

The Prime Minister has taken note of the violence. The BJP has demanded the dismissal of the state government and imposition of the President’s Rule. The Union Home Ministry has sought a report on the incidents within 72 hours. The state government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the violence. The Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe. The first requirement, however, is to reassure the people who are feeling insecure and fleeing the village. The tendency of the government to find scapegoats or to point at other such instances will not help make West Bengal safe. They are all part of that violent culture and have to act to put an end to it. The government has a special responsibility because it is oath-bound to protect the lives and property of citizens.