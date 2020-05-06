Coronavirus: Let states take call on lockdown zones

With the nation entering the third phase of the lockdown, there are quickly shifting patterns of red, orange and green across the country, pointing to the changing status of coronavirus infections from region to region and district to district. More relaxations have been allowed in the third phase, based on the spread and intensity of the infection in particular areas and the need to start economic activities and protect livelihoods. But, in the course of implementation, anomalous situations have arisen which call for a rethinking on some aspects of the design of the lockdown. There may be the need to give greater say to the states in the classification of areas, to review the size of the zones and to decide the activities to be allowed there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself said that the economic imperatives need to be paid attention to, but the central government should take a more decentralised and nuanced approach to lockdowns, going forward.

The Karnataka government wants Bengaluru to be divided into seven zones, with each of them comprising seven assembly constituencies, for the purpose of containment. Because the entire Bengaluru urban district is one red zone in the Centre’s demarcation, all economic activities in the city are virtually at a standstill. But Bengaluru is a sprawling demographic and geographical unit, and there are many areas where infections are under control. These areas can be allowed some level of economic activity if they are not considered as part of the red zone. Similarly, the whole of Bihar is either red or orange, with no patch of green, though the number of cases in the state is not very high. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also pointed out the need for a more granular approach when he said that the time has come to reopen Delhi and to give more relief to business and economy. He has suggested that all containment zones should be sealed but the rest should be termed as green zones where a wider range of activities are possible.

The fight against Covid-19 is not uniform across the world. Different countries and different states in each country have adopted different models and strategies. The strategies should be in accordance with the situation prevailing in a state or region, the resources available there and the changing priorities. While the central government should give guidelines which are applicable to the entire country, there should be room for states to adapt them to their needs. The Centre should be flexible in this respect.